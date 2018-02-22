Florentino Perez has a Plan B in case he can’t get Mo Salah,

Barcelona fans will be horrified (though perhaps not surprised) to discover that star Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is also on Florentino’s radar.

Liverpool have been reported by many sources to not want to sell Mohamed Salah, the scorer of 43 goals in all competitions, to Real Madrid - at any price.

Even the

200 million the Galacticos are said to be offering is enough.

Griezmann would only be the latest Atletico Madrid superstar to join the Colchoneros’ crosstown rivals, following in the footsteps of Hugo Sanchez, Juan Esnaider and Bernd Schuster.

The Frenchman has long been linked to Barcelona, with rumours that he has already agreed terms with them rife.

Don Balon write that his release clause will halve to

100 million for a determined period this summer, something Florentino can definitely afford. Real are looking to make some big changes up front, and it looks like money will be made available with the departures of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema.