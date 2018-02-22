Bad news Belgium: Batshuayi sustains injury, may miss World Cup
16 April at 19:45Michy Batshuayi’s time in Germany may have ended in tragedy.
According to early reports, the Belgian star broke his leg last night, and is likely to be out of the World Cup.
Life had begun so well for the Red Devil in Germany, Michy scoring nine goals in 13 total games with the Yellow&Black.
Unfortunately, things went horribly at the weekend, with the fourth-placed side going down in the local derby to rivals Schalke 2-0, as well as losing Batshuayi to this horrible injury.
The Belgian star was hoping to fight for a spot at the World Cup, but could well miss it altogether now, with Coach Peter Stoger saying after the game that "He is in great pain. It looked like he could be out for a long time. I hope it's not that bad."
A prolific scorer at Marseille before Euro 2016, Batshuayi went on to play an interesting role at the tournament, scoring against Hungary in the Round of 16.
He was also hopeful about building a career in Germany, recently saying that “I don't want to talk about my future, it's not the right time to talk about this. I was well received here at Borussia Dortmund as I am feeling great here. I was quite surprised by the fans as well.
" I played for Marseille too in the past and they have great fans, but I think that Dortmund is even more impressive.”
