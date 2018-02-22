Mo Salah is set to avoid punishment for an altercation in Liverpool’s clash with Stoke.

The Egyptian was filmed flicking his arm at Potters defender Bruno Martins Indi, something which Andre Marriner didn’t spot.

The Reds ended up drawing a nervy game 0-0, with the Midlands side needing points to stay up and the Anfield side trying to save their breath ahead of their Champions League return semi-final.

​Salah’s outburst was examined by a three-man panel of ex-referees, who decided that it wasn’t a violent act, sparing him a three-match ban.

The attacker, who has scored 43 goals in all competitions for Liverpool this season, will now be available for the Chelsea game at the weekend. The Blues are six points short of the Reds, but have a game in hand.



The Egyptian star has recently been linked to Real Madrid.