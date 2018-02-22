​Chelsea fans have awoken to news that Gerard Pique will likely make the upcoming Champions League tie with the Blues in two weeks’ time.

The former Manchester United man went off on 64 minutes in the 6-1 humbling of Catalan neighbours Girona last night, as Barcelona tightened their grip on La Liga.

​While nobody is wishing that a player be harmed, Pique going off looked like a promising sign for the Blues, who will need every advantage they can get at the Camp Nou after drawing at home with Barca last week.

That said, replacement Thomas Vermaelen has actually played well for the Catalans this season, but is recovering from another injury himself.

Sport confirmed that Pique, a joy to watch as he is one of the better centre-backs in the world, isn’t injured, but is just struggling for match fitness.

He is likely to be rested in the next few weeks, so as to prepare for the Blues game.

Nothing has been said specifically about the upcoming Liga tie with Atletico Madrid, however. The Colchoneros seem to be the only credible challenger this season, but are already a huge seven points behind. A Barca win at the Nou Camp would surely end any hint of a comeback.