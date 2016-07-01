Parents must move alongside the footballer for reasons that have nothing to do with football. The move must be made within the European borders The footballer must live within 50 kilometres from the border of the country the club want to sign him belong to.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea are facing their third FIFA investigation in the last eight years over alleged breach of regulations concerning signing foreign youth players.Chelsea are suspected to have breached the article no. 19 of the transfer regulations. According the current International rules, no club can sign under-18 players from foreign clubs.There are three exception that can permit an under-age player to move abroad and join a foreign club.Many other top European clubs have faced a transfer ban of late. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, for example have all been banned for one or more transfer window. The Colchoneros are still banned and their suspension will end on January 2018.