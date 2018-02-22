Bad news for Juve as Chiellini picks up an injury, the latest
17 March at 22:55Juve played against Spal earlier today as they could only get a 0-0 draw which surely got Napoli fans happy. Towards the end of this game (with only 10 minutes to go), Giorgio Chiellini picked up a muscular injury as he had to be subbed off. Max Allegri was going to bring on Rodrigo Bentancur but in the end, he had to change his plans and put Andrea Barzagli in instead to replace Giorgio Chiellini. As was reported on IlBianconero (via Sky Sport), Juve will evaluate Chiellini's situation in the coming hours. It seems like it is a muscular injury and not a traumatic injury as Chiellini had to leave the pitch disappointed. Time will tell but the good thing is that International break will now kick in which should give him time to recuperate.
Juve's first leg game against Real Madrid will be played on April 3rd 2018 as this should be a great tie indeed...
