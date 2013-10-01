Bad news for Juve as Real Madrid star set to recover in time for Champions League final

Juventus will be facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final that will be played in Cardiff on the 3rd of June. The Old Lady thought she could have faced the defending European champions without Gareth Bale on the pitch. The Welshman has been struggling with injuries this season and many wouldn’t have gambled the former Tottenham ace would have recovered from his injury in time for the final game of the season and, arguably, the most important.



The Real Madrid ace, however, has managed to recover from his injury as Zinedine Zidane has included him in Real Madrid’s squad list for the last league game against Malaga which means Bale will be eligible to play also the Champions League final scheduled in the player’s home country. Here’s Real Madrid squad list for the incoming Malaga clash.



Goalkeepers: Navas, Casilla, Yanez.

Defenders: Carvajal, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Coentrao, Danilo.

Midfielders: Kroos, James, Casemiro, Kovacic, Modric, Asensio, Isco, Enzo.

Strikers: Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano, Morata.

