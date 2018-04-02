



Their Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Allianz Stadium in Turin will be hard enough, seeing as they face the two-time holders, who proved that they're still tough as nails in Europe, swatting PSG away to the tune of five goals to two. Juventus have quite a tall order in trying to overcome Real Madrid tonight, that's for sure.

But it gets even more complicated when Filippo Maria Ricci of the Gazzetta considers Zinedine Zidane’s amazing record in the competition: he has 14 wins in the CL out of a possible 18, and has never been eliminated from the competition.

Juventus were the last side to knock Real Madrid out of the competition back in 2014-2015, that’s true, but they had Alvaro Morata back then, and the Merengues were on the way down. Things have changed radically since then, with the Galacticos thumping Max Allegri’s boys only a few months ago in Cardiff.

That said, it’s not as if Zizou hasn’t had some scares along the way: having beaten Atletico 3-0 at home in last year’s first semi-final, his men went 2-0 down rather quickly at the Vicente Calderon, only for a moment of Karim Benzema magic to help put qualification out of reach. His side also had another moment of madness in 2015-2016, losing 2-0 to Wolfsburg before overturning the score in the return leg.

Could such a surprise be in store for us tonight?