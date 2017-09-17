Bad news for Liverpool as Lazio comment contract extension of star defender
17 September at 21:05Just before the Genoa-Lazio game, Igli Tare spoke to Premium Sport (via Ansa) about a few Lazio topics, here is what he had to say on the matter: "We have to be hungry since the standings are tight. We will be facing a side who wants points but we also have to get points too. In Rome there are always rumors and stories out there. We are relaxed going forward".
DE VRIJ - "We are optimistic on De Vrij's contract renewal since we have a great understanding with his entourage. Biglia and Keita? They both gave a lot to Lazio but we have a good team. The season will be long as we have to fight hard...".
LUIS ALBERTO AND MURGIA - " We knew we had to be patient with Luis Alberto. When he arrived, people said that he was Candreva's back-up but this isn't really his position. He is now showing his worth. Murgia? He will be important for us and the Italian national side. He has a lot of determination as he could become an important player".
