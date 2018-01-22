Bad news for Man Utd and Chelsea as Kepa snubs Real Madrid move
22 January at 10:46Kepa’s move to Real Madrid seemed to be a done deal only a few weeks ago. Spanish media reported that the player had already reached an agreement with Real Madrid and that his move to the Bernabeu was only a matter of time.
Kepa, in fact, only had to decide whether to move to the Spanish capital in January or at the end of the season. According to several Spanish media, including Mundo Deportivo, the player has decided not to move to Real Madrid and sign a new contract with Athletic Bilbao instead.
Kepa’s current deal is set to expire at the end of the season but the Spaniard is now set to extend his stay in the Basque country.
The contract extension of the promising 23-year-old goalkeeper is not only bad news for Real Madrid. The Merengues, in fact, will be looking to signing a new goalkeeper at the end of the season and if Kepa does not move to the Bernabeu, both David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois will be again linked with a move to Real Madrid with the Merengues likely to enter talks to sign either the Manchester United or Chelsea star.
According to Mundo Deportivo Zidane has blocked Kepa’s move and Real Madrid have decided not to enter talks to sign him in January, that’s why Kepa is going to sign a new contract with Athletic in the end. The La Liga giants, however, are still reported to be willing to sign a new goalkeeper next summer and both Chelsea and Man Utd should not be happy about Kepa’s Real Madrid snub.
Go to comments