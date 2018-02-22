Laurent Koscielny could well be out of the World Cup with a horrible injury.

The French international was carted off inside ten minutes of Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the return leg of the Europa League semi-finals, which was also enough for the Colchoneros to send the Gunners out of the competitions.

The Bleus star is believed to have torn his Achilles tendon, Arsene Wenger telling assembled media after the game that the injury “didn’t look good.”

“It looks like an Achilles rupture. Maybe we'll have good news, I don’t like to express myself without a doctor’s opinion, but the first signs are not good."

“You can always hope for a miracle in the scan that he will have but the first signs don't look very good."

"If he has a ruptured Achilles, his chances [of playing at the World Cup] are nonexistent," Wenger said.

This is a horrible blow for Didier Deschamps, who will have to consider an alternative. It looks like Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane will be the flagship pairing in Russia...