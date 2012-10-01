Simone Verdi isn’t moving anywhere, despite having been in contact with Napoli and other clubs,

Speaking to Il Resto del Carlino, Donato Orgnoni seemed to dismiss any transfer speculation, despite his client having been linked to Inter, too. The former Milan youngster has found a nice in the Emilian capital, scoring six goals and adding another five assists.

“He wants to stay in Emilia: we’re not moving from here, the decision has been made and we’re not going back.” President Joey Saputo had been a lot less clear, saying a few days ago that Verdi “might leave in January” and that the Felsinei were “evaluating offers, and not only Napoli’s”.

Orgnoni continued, claiming that his client - who scored a beauty against Inter earlier this season - “had found the right environment, he’s establishing himself, he thinks he can do even better, so he’s determined not to mess with this balance.”

“Some clubs interest’ is real, but we’ve always bypassed it because Bologna have always come first and our intentions are clear.”