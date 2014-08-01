Willian has declared that he “likes Chelsea in his heart” and

The Brazilian hasn’t played a lot since Antonio Conte took over, but he has netted twice and made three assists in all competitions this season since earning his place as an impact sub.

"I'm happy here and the fans can be calm," he

"I'm always happy here at Chelsea.I really like this club a lot with my heart.

"Yeah, I'm very happy."

The Brazilian’s words are a relief considering that Jose Mourinho wants to take him off Chelsea’s hands, just as he did with Nemanja Matic. The Portuguese man is very fond of Willian, who played a starring role under him back when they won a Premier League title together in 2014-2015.

According to reports from early December, Barcelona had also thrown their hats into the ring, with Philippe Coutinho considered to be too difficult or too expensive for the Catalans.

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea from Anzhi in 2011 for

told the Express.€ 35 million in 2011.