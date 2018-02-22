Samuel Umtiti has sent a clear message about where his future lies.

The Manchester United target is believed to be a low-hanging fruit, because he only has a release clause of

60-65 million, and Barcelona likely won’t be able to increase it until next season.

Yet last night’s 4-1 win over AS Roma came with a reassuring gesture from the Frenchman, who held up the Catalan team’s badge after scoring.