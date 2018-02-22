David De Gea could well be staying at Manchester United after all,

The Wapping tabloid reveals that the Spaniard is set to sign a five-year deal worth £350.000 a week, aka €400k.

This story has been in the pipeline for a while now, as Florentino Perez has seemingly fixed his gaze on other goalkeeping targets.

El Confidencial wrote in February, for example, that De Gea was “happy” at Old Trafford, and that Jose Mourinho had played a key role in making sure that the Spaniard was enjoying himself.

Doubts were raised when the Red Devils were skittled from the Champions League by Sevilla, and with Mourinho’s side still 18 points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League race, De Gea was suspected by some to want to move to a more successful club.

He has been repeatedly linked to Real Madrid in recent years, nearly joining three years ago.

The Spaniard is set to become United’s second best-paid player, behind Alexis Sanchez, who is on around €576.000 a week.