​Often linked to Real Madrid in recent years, the Spaniard was very close to choosing the Galacticos several summers ago.

“Just being part of this club is special in itself,” De Gea told Sky Sports.

The Spanish Number 1 is seen as the perfect replacement for Keylor Navas, who has never been in Florentino Perez’s good books.

“Being a player and a part of this club is special, so when you get to wear the shirt, you go to away games, that's something you are always proud of and is very special.

“Being part of such a great club like Manchester United fills you with emotion and you gradually realise how much the club means to the fans and the people who work here.

“They really live for the game, so that does become part of you and you can only appreciate that having spent time here.”