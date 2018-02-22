Gigio Donnarumma has really rocketed his way to fame, hasn’t he?

This appears to be bad news for clubs like PSG and Real Madrid, who are interested in nabbing him, the latter failing to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga over the winter.

His current price is in the region of €70 million, a sum that no-one has come even remotely close to spending. Recent sensitivity Coach Gigi Buffon is the untouchable in this category, fetching as much as 50m in 2001 when Juventus prized him away from Parma.

Manuel Neuer, another untouchable, “only” cost Bayern €30 million when he moved there in 2011.

Edersen fetched €10 million more than that when he joined Manchester City in the summer, immediately solving the Sky Blues’ goalkeeping problems.

There’s a catch in this, however: agent Gigio Donnarumma is being accused of wanting to lower the price (say, €40m) so that he can charge as much as he can in commissions and wages.