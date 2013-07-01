Bad news Real Madrid fans - Salah is 'happy in Liverpool'

Mohamed Salah has vehemently denied any links to Real Madrid.



The former Roma player has netted a stunning 28 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, adding seven assists and rapidly becoming one of the best players in the world.



Yet former team-mate at Roma Diego Perotti told an Argentine radio that Salah “wouldn’t last half an hour at Liverpool”, hinting that the Egyptian would be in demand.



Speaking to Marca, however, he was adamant that nothing was happening. Asked about the recent transfer speculation - former Inter Coach Hector Cuper linked Salah to the Galacticos - he said:



"Why do you think they say these things? I don't have much to say about that. If I have to say something, I'll say I'm happy at Liverpool.



"At the moment I am here. I want to concentrate on my team and finish the season very well."

Though Salah has a good opinion of La Liga (“It's a good league, has top teams, and the way they play is very attractive."), the situation seems to be favourable to the Reds.