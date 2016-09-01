Badelj's agent: 'Inter, Milan and Roma are still in it. Let's see what happens in the coming days'

Milan Badelj's agent Dejan Joksimovic apoke to ItaliaCalcio24 about his client's future, here is what he had to say on the matter: 'At the moment, it doesn't seem like if Fiorentina want to sell him but let's see what happens in the coming days. Roma, Milan and Inter still have interest in Badelj but the problem is that none of these clubs seem to have the resources necessary to make Fiorentina an offer for Badelj at the moment. Nikola Kalinic's future with the club might also have an impact on Badelj's future too. If Fiorentina do sell Kalinic then they won't need any money and they won't want to sell other important players too. The coming days should be important, let's see what happens ''.



Fiorentina are currently 9th in the Italian Serie A standings as they aren't having a great season but they are coming off a huge 2-1 win versus Juventus.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)