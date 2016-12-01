Bale: ‘I don’t like VAR’

During a brief interview with Fox Sports, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has made it perfectly clear he is not a fan of VAR. After yesterday’s 2-1 win over Al Jazira in the Club World Cup, the Welshman said: “It’s always nice to come back with a goal. I made an impact, while I continue to believe in myself and will keep trying to make a difference for Real Madrid.



“VAR? I don’t really like it – football is better for me without technology.” Ironically, Los Blancos were aided by VAR which saw a second Al Jazira goal correctly ruled out before Cristiano Ronaldo scored the equaliser.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)