looks set to leave Real Madrid this summer. According to DiarioGol , the Welsh superstar has verbally agreed to join Manchester United next season, if the Red Devils secure a Champions League berth.

The portal claims that Real President Florentino Perez is frustrated at the 27-year-old’s lack of fitness and after signing him with the intention of him becoming the next Cristiano Ronaldo; the patron is reportedly believed to have felt let down by the player and will look to offload him at the end of the season.



The report also states that Bale has held secret discussions with Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and has verbally agreed to head to Old Trafford if the Portuguese tactician can lead the club back into Europe’s premier club competition next season.



Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal has virtually ruled out a place in the top-four but Mourinho has insisted that his primary focus is on winning the Europa League which guarantees a place at Europe’s top table next term.