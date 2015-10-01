Gareth Bale’s agent has gone on the attack, having a go at Real Madrid’s socios for not supporting his client enough,

The former Tottenham man’s representative also claimed that Bale wants to stay at Real “for the rest of his life.”

​Bale has had a hard time of it recently in Madrid, with injuries derailing his last two seasons, and helping the likes of Marco Asensio and Isco rise to the occasion.

Yet Jonathan Barnett claims that his client is one of the “three best players in the world”.

“Everyone in the world can realise that there is no problem with Gareth,” Barnett told

“He has become a fantastic player. He’s one of the top three in the world, and I’m proud of him. With a bit of luck, he’ll be back to his best inside a fortnight.

“I think that Real Madrid’s socios (shareholders/members) should try to understand and support him. It’s very important for his progress. He wants to play for the rest of his life at Real.”

"He adores the club and the city. So it’s true that it hurts him when they don’t support him, but provide that help to players who aren’t as good a shim. It’s madness, this only happens in Spain and I don’t understand why. The socios should understand this and realize what a good person Gareth is”.