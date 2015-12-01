Gareth Bale claims that

​Both Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked to the Real Madrid man, who only scored nine goals last season because of injuries, skipping the Champions League final.

Speaking after his Merengues beat Man United in the European Super Cup final, he said that he “didn’t want to move, there’s not really much more I can say”.

"What do you want me to say? I'm concentrating on my football, I'm concentrating on getting my fitness up, I'm happy I'm playing football, I'm winning trophies, so yeah, I don't want to move, there's not really much more I can say,” he told the press in Skopje (via the Independent).

"[The speculation] doesn't bother me at all. I really don't read it, obviously there's been a lot of it over the last few days that I get told about. It doesn't bother me, I've had it about 10, 11 years now, so it's nothing new.”

Real Madrid have been particularly linked to Kylian M’Bappe, but recently reassured Bale that they wouldn’t sign him.

"The club hasn't said anything, we've spoke, they're happy with everything and, yeah, for me, I just want to concentrate now on getting fit, on getting ready for the new season and playing as well as I can.

"There's been no need for anything, everything has gone as normal, like it has every year, there's been the normal speculation like there is every year.