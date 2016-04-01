Bale tells Real Madrid teammates he wants to leave amid Man Utd, Chelsea links
07 August at 12:02Gareth Bale wants to leave Real Madrid and reports in Spain claim the Welshman has already informed his teammates that he wants to leave the Bernabeu in the current transfer window.
According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, Bale has sent a whatsapp message to his teammates to confirm his intention to leave the Spanish capital this summer.
Bale is being linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United and Real Madrid could decide to sell him if they seal the transfer of Kylian Mbappé this summer.
Bale’s price-tag is believed to be not less than € 100 million.
According to today’s edition of the Express, Conte has made Bale his summer transfer priority after that the Blues lost the Community Shield at hands of Arsenal yesterday.
Reports in England claim Conte expects four more signings before the transfer window shuts and one of them is expected to be a new winger.
José Mourinho is also looking at a new attacking winger and Bale could be the next big star to join the Old Trafford given that negotiations for Ivan Perisic have been put on hold.
