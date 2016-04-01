Reports from Spain suggest that Welsh superstar Gareth Bale is ready to quit Real Madrid to make a move to Manchester United. The 28-year-old is understood to want guarantees from the Spanish champions that he will be a regular starter next term.



Bale has been beset by injury over the past 18 months or so and club president Florentino Perez has become frustrated at his lack of playing time. The patron brought Bale to the club to be the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo but has been disappointed by the amount of time he’s spent on the treatment table.





Spanish portal Diario Gol states that with players such as Marco Asensio chomping at the bit to get more game time under coach Zinedine Zidane, it’s not impossible that Bale will be the one sacrificed to allow this.

United boss Jose Mourinho has described his quest for the Welshman as “mission impossible” but if the player was to instigate a move away from the Spanish capital, the Portuguese tactician could be about to fulfil that mission.