Those pursuing it have gone a step forward towards calling one: Agusti Benedito - who lost the last election against Bartomeu - and Lluis Gelli arrived at Barcelona’s headquarters today to collect voting slips, according to Sport.

Bartomeu is under fire for a poor transfer campaign, and for failing to tie down both Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta to deals, whilst losing Neymar to PSG for a massive 222 million.

Now, Benedito and Gelli need 16570 signatures to trigger the vote, out of the 33140 ballot papers handed out to the Blaugrana members. The appellants have two weeks to get them.

They now have 14 working days to get the necessary signatures to actually ensure that the vote of no confidence takes place. The club have facilitated 33,140 papers, with Benedito needing 16,570 signatures for a referendum to be called. In said referendum, he would need 66 percent of voters to back him.

Benedito claimed that

Even if he were able to trigger a vote, however, Benedito would need 66% of the no-confidence vote to force Bartomeu out. He is confident he can get the numbers:

“I think there are 40,000 or 50,000 socios who agree with us,” Benedito added.

“this board has done terribly badly. Bartomeu should resign, the situation is out of control. We’re facing a crucial institutional crisis,”