Dans l’intervalle, Mario Balotelli a hérité d’un carton jaune, après… s’être agacé d’insultes racistes du public. pic.twitter.com/5C1V8MXBYq — OGC Nice (@ogcnice) February 10, 2018

Nice striker Mario Balotelli was booked for protesting to the referee about alleged racist chants during his side's defeat at Dijon on Saturday night.The former Manchester City, Liverpool striker was shown a yellow card by referee Nicolas Rainville in the second half after complaining about the home fans following a missed opportunity.Balotelli was seen gesturing to the crowd while talking to Rainville in the 72nd minute, but was cautioned for his actions.Nice tweeted a picture of Rainville booking Balotelli with the caption: "In the meantime, Mario Balotelli has inherited a yellow card, after... getting annoyed with racist insults from the public."