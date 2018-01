A post shared by Mario Balotelli (@mb459) on Jan 4, 2018 at 7:32am PST

Mario Balotelli has taken to Instagram again. The dominant striker for Nice has asked some of the world’s biggest soccer personalities to back up his claim that he beat his brother Enock in a FIFA18 match.“I beat my brother Enock in an online game at Fifa, but he does not want to admit it,” said the former Inter and AC Milan man. “So I decided to ask some friends for support and tell him he is a liar.”