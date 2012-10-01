Balotelli: Napoli or Torino?
15 December at 14:00With his contract set to expire this summer, Mario Balotelli’s name is surfacing as teams look for boosts in the attack. The former Italian-international has been sensational for Nice since his arrival last year, and will likely be looking for a new challenge next season.
Having scored 14 goals in 19 matches this year – one every 109 minutes – Balotelli has proved that he’s still a world-class striker. More importantly, however, he has matured during his time in France. Few, if any reports of off-the-field antics have made headlines – a welcome change from his past.
His return to “Super Mario” form has caught the eyes of two teams in his native Italy. He’s long dreamed of a chance to play for Napoli, and will face them in Europa League play in February. Maurizio Sarri knows how dangerous he is, and Mino Raiola may try to maneuver his client to Naples.
Another possible destination would be Torino. Manager Sinisa Mihajlovic has already acquired Balotelli once (during his time at AC Milan) and didn’t shy away when asked about a reunion. “I took him to Milan, and I would also take him to the bull.” Should Andrea Belotti leave, Balotelli may slot into his place in the attack.
