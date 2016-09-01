Balotelli posts cryptic Instagram message
14 February at 14:05Former AC Milan and Inter Milan striker Mario Balotelli posted a cryptic message on Instagram yesterday during Juventus' Champions League game against Tottenham yesterday.
In what was a thoroughly entertaining game, Gonzalo Higuain's quickfire double had handed Juventus a two goal lead before Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs. Higuain's inability to score from the spot meant that Juve couldn't make it 3-1 and Higuain couldn't get his hat-trick. In the second-half, an impressive Christian Eriksen free-kick was enough to hand Spurs a deserved 2-2 draw.
And Balotelli, who has drawn links with the Old Lady in recent times, posted a cryptic message on Instagram, confirming his support for Massimiliano Allegri's men. The Insta story read: "Tifo Juve, because I'm Italian."
Balotelli's post might have fuelled the rumor and he will watching ever so well when Juve will travel to Wembley to face Spurs in the second leg of the tie.
