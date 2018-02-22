Balotelli rules out possible move back to AC Milan
31 March at 11:40Former AC Milan, Inter Milan and Manchester City has ruled himself out of a move back to the rossoneri in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 27-year-old forward has recaptured his lost form since he joined Nice in 2016 and has impressed for the French club this season too. He has found the back of the net 20 times in all competitions for Nice, racking up a tally of one assist on the way.
In an exclusive interview that the Italian recently gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, Balotelli was asked about whether he would want to return to AC Milan, amidst rumors linking him with moves to the rossoneri, Roma and Juventus. He said: "I would not go back now."
"I have nothing against the fans and I am crazy for the club's fans, but the club sent me away in a bad way. As if I had happened by chance that I wasn't needed. "
"I will consider going back if only Galliani came back, but since he will not come back.."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
