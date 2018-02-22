"In some stadiums, people shouted 'there are no black Italian', I am the confirmation of the opposite, although I became Italian first when I was 18-years-old by law. It's not a good law, maybe it's because of this law that some still see blacks as different, the inferior, the error in the middle of the team photograph," said Balotelli.

"Had I been white, I would have fewer issues. Perhaps I'd still have the same poor attitude on the field, but maybe they would've forgiven me faster. Italy is not a racist country, but there are racists there."

Racism is still a major issue in Italy, especially in the stadiums. Lately, Italy has failed to deal with this issue, as many fans go unpunished.