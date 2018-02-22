Balotelli speaks out about Italy and racism
05 April at 21:05Mario Balotelli spoke to So Foot about Italy and racism, bashing the law that forces those of foreign parents to wait until their 18 before they can apply for Italian citizenship.
"In some stadiums, people shouted 'there are no black Italian', I am the confirmation of the opposite, although I became Italian first when I was 18-years-old by law. It's not a good law, maybe it's because of this law that some still see blacks as different, the inferior, the error in the middle of the team photograph," said Balotelli.
"Had I been white, I would have fewer issues. Perhaps I'd still have the same poor attitude on the field, but maybe they would've forgiven me faster. Italy is not a racist country, but there are racists there."
Racism is still a major issue in Italy, especially in the stadiums. Lately, Italy has failed to deal with this issue, as many fans go unpunished.
