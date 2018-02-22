Balotelli to make Italy return at the City of Manchester Stadium?
24 February at 17:50Mario Balotelli is set to make his first appearance with Italy since November 2014, La Repubblica reports.
According to the Italian paper caretaker Gigi Di Biagio will give the former Manchester City ace a national team call-up for the friendlies against England and Argentina. The last time Balotelli played a game with Italy, Antonio Conte was in charge of the azzurri team.
Di Biagio named his training camp squad yesterday but his picks will be very different next month.
Both Italy opponents will be getting ready for the World Cup next month. Not Italy though as the azzurri were eliminated by Sweden from the World Cup play-offs in November.
The game between the azzurri and England is likely to be played at the City of Manchester stadium on the 23rd of March and Mario Balotelli is expected to be part of the starting line-up.
The former AC Milan and Man City ace has 21 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season and netted 30 goals in 80 appearances during his two-year and a half spell at Manchester City.
