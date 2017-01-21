Italian striker Mario Balotelli took to Instagram to hit back at “monkey chanting” by sections of Bastia supporters on Friday night. The former Milan man claimed he was subjected to abuse and even went as far as asking if this sort of behaviour was legal in France.

“Super Mario” declared that; “We will work more and try to get our objective. The referee was good too but I have a question for French people.”

“Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noise end “uh uh” for the whole game and no one of the “commissions discipline” says nothing?

“So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia ? Football is an amazing sport .

“Those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible!”

