Inter and Milan are being linked to Mario Balotelli again, according to the latest reports from Italy.

The Gazzetta dello Sport sum up the recent speculation, indicating that the Nice star would be very happy to return to the Rossoneri, and would need but a call to return to his former club, and the one he has supported since he was a child.

​Yet over the last few weeks the Inter option is gaining traction: he would not cost anything - Inter have FFP issues, remember- and would be a striking alternative to Mauro Icardi, who is being linked to a departure and hasn’t scored as much in recent times anyway.

The Gazzetta also writes that the Italian striker wants to return to his homeland. The 27-year-old has already banged in an impressive 21 goals this season in all competitions with the Eagles, but is said to be angry at certain racist incidents, and at the way he is being treated in general.

Could this be the chance for SuperMario to show once again that he can kick a hole in the sky?