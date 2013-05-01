Banega and Pastore's agent: 'Offers are arriving for Ever. Javier back in Italy? Maybe....'

Marcelo Simonian (Ever Banega and Javier Pastore's agent) spoke to Fcinternews about his clients, here is what he had to say on their futures: "Ever is happy to play for Inter. At the moment, he is only focused on winning with them. Inter future? It is true that many teams came calling for him in the January transfer window. I am sure many more clubs will come calling this summer but Ever is only thinking of doing well with Inter Milan".



Radiomercato rumors on Javier Pastore returning to Italy? " On Saturday he put on a real show in Paris. He is a great player and a very exciting one too. Whenever he plays, other teams have to be more careful since he has a lot of talent. Even so, the French league is very physical and it is not a league that suits Javier's skill set".



Milan and Inter ? " Javier loved it in Italy. I am sure that if he returns to the Serie A, he will be a dominant force like in the past. I don't think it is possible right now but maybe in the future".