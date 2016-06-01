Banega has a chance to prove he deserves to stay at Inter

Inter midfielder star Ever Banega is struggling to live up to expectations in his first Serie A campaign. The Argentinean playmaker joined the nerazzurri as a free agent last summer and despite some brilliant performances, he has failed to consistently deliver high standard performances.



The former Sevilla man is not a regular starter under new boss Stefano Pioli as he has proved to be struggling to come to terms with the pressing of Inter’s opponents. He played amazingly against Lazio and AS Roma but failed to impress in other Serie A games.



The injury of Marcelo Brozovic and the suspension of Ivan Perisic could give the talented midfielder s chance to shine at Inter. Pioli could include him in the nerazzurri starting XI in the next two Serie A games against Empoli and Bologna.



​Banega has a couple of chances to impress his manager and Inter fans otherwise the club could consider selling him at the end of the season as the 28-year-old arrived at the San Siro for free last season and selling him at any price would allow Inter to register a conspicuous capital gain.



Emanuele Tramacere, translated and adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni

