Barcelona have entered the race for Lyon’s young midfield sensation, Houssem Aouar.

The 19-year-old has scored once in Ligue 1 action already, and has rapidly established himself as a force in the Gones’ midfield. He's not the first Lyon player to be linked to Barca, with team-mate Nabil Fekir being connected to the Camp Nou side after his meteoric rise this season.

OL have been able to launch the careers of a number of their academy players, from Nabil Fekir to Alexandre Lacazette and Samuel Umtiti.

Barcelona’s interest, reported by l’Equipe, has extended to contacting the young Frenchman’s entourage.

Aouar has gone from starting for the first time for Lyon in February to being named on the teamsheet in eight straight games this season. His side has gone from strength to strength, winning three of their last eight Ligue 1 games by 5-0 scorelines.

Barca are looking for young talents, and have in their favour the fact that they’re already signed a player from Lyon, namely Samuel Umtiti, who is now playing a starring role in the Cules’ midfield.