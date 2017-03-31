Barcelona are hoping to make the most of Arsenal’s current difficulties to sign Hector Bellerin.

The former Masia product is, like Arsenal, going through a troubled season at the Emirates, one made harder by the recent loss to Tottenham in the North London Derby.

Previously, Bellerin’s hefty price tag and Arsenal’s resistance looked to be too much, Arsene Wenger saying after defeat to West Brom that “Barcelona's alleged interest in Bellerin is very hard to take seriously. He has just signed a new contract and still has many years left on his contract”.

Sport now claim that the 22-year-old, who has made two assists this season, would cost £35 million. He recently signed a new deal with the North London club, set to keep him there until 2023.