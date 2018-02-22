Barcelona draw up 8-man short-list to replace Mascherano - all the names

SHOW GALLERY

Having recently lost Javier Mascherano, Barcelona are now going in search of his replacement. According to Spanish journal Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana has eight players reportedly on the short-list to take over from the Argentine who headed for China in January.



The first of those names is Ajax centre-half Matthijs de Ligt. The 18-year-old already has three full Dutch international caps to his name and has a contract in Amsterdam until 2021.



Next we have Lazio’s Stefan de Vrij, another Dutch international who is leaving the Italian capital at the end of the season. The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with Inter too, but Barcelona remains a possibility.



Staying in Serie A, Inter’s Joao Miranda is also understood to be a target. Now 33, the Brazilian has already made it clear he wants to leave the Nerazzurri in summer but would like to spend one more year in Europe before heading back to Brazil.



Back to Holland we go for number four, with Manchester United’s Daley Blind also on the radar. Out of contract in the summer, the 28-year-old could be a great option for Ernesto Valverde.



Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld is next; the 29-year-old already hinting that his future may lie away from North London unless a better contract is offered this summer.



Now to the Bundesliga, and RB Liepzig’s Dayot Upamecano. Only 19, the French under-19 star looks to have a great future ahead of him.



Closer to home, Lucas Hernandez of Atletico Madrid is also a reported target. The 22-year-old however, comes with a hefty price-tag of around €55M.



Finally, back to Italy and Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar. The 23-year-old Slovenian is being courted by a host of clubs including Barcelona and Manchester City, but yet again, he won’t come cheaply with a price-tag of around €70M.





Check out the gallery to see all the names under the microscope.