Barcelona are in the race for Mattia De Sciglio,

The Spanish outlet confirms reports from numerous sources, namely that sporting director Robert Fernandez has had the Milan player watched on numerous occasions, and is following the youngster’s evolution very closely.

With the Catalans not able to spend masses, the 24-year-old is an ideal target, seeing as his current deal with the Rossoneri expires in the summer of 2018, and numerous reports have indicated that if he doesn’t sign a new contract this summer, he’ll be sold.

The risk, for the Rossoneri anyway, is that he leaves for nothing.

Juventus have also been involved in this particular bargain hunt, as well as Napoli.

De Sciglio has been a disappointment this season, playing 24 Serie A games but not shining at Euro 2016, where his deployment as a wing-back was particularly successful against Spain.

“The player will be re-examined in two weeks”, the Rossoneri’s official website announced after he sustained a thigh strain at the weekend.