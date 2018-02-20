Barca, Chelsea target will leave Lazio, but has Inter agreement

Though the Premier League is very glad to see that Stef De Vrij won’t be signing a new deal with Lazio, it is an Italian club that is leading the way to sign the Chelsea, Barcelona, Zenit, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid target.



The star defender is seen as being closest to Inter at the moment. Last night, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare announced that the Dutchman would not be signing a new deal ahead of the Verona game.



Coach Simone Inzaghi was even clearer: “I’m sad about it, because he’s a great player. But he’s a made a decision and we need to take it into account.”



Though the Dutchman is wanted by Barcelona, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, Inter are ahead right now. The Nerazzurri already have a five-year deal worth €4.2 million a season with his agents. Will they be able to pip everyone else in the summer?

