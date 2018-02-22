Ernesto Valverde has come out in

The Portuguese star has been a flop at the Camp Nou since joining in the summer of 2016. Back then, the Jorge Mendes client was wanted by clubs all over the continent, including Juventus.

Ever since his

€ 35 million

move from Valencia, the international has struggled to settle in, and recently made some fascinating comments about his plight, claiming that he felt under enormous pressure in Catalonia, saying that it “was like hell.”

"It was very brave for Gomes to admit how he was feeling, in such a public manner. All the players, the manager, the coaches, we are careful not to give out insecurities or weakness, so it was a very brave act,” Coach Valverde said ahead of tonight’s game with Chelsea.

"But it’s nothing new. He is not the only one. It’s something which happened to most of us. It’s something you have to face and overcome. It’s a question of pushing forward. It’s not something I haven’t experienced throughout my career as a manager."

The coach added with a smile: "Andre has a lot of good qualities, so maybe tomorrow will be the day he gives us his best performance."

hat the 24-year-old may even play in tonight’s game. Valverde dropped a small hint about that...