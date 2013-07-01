Ernesto Valverde has come out in defence of Antonio Conte, warning that the under-fire Chelsea Coach is the reigning Premier League champion.

His Barcelona side will face the Pensioners in 12 days’ time in the Champions League Round of 16, and the Blaugrana Coach is not underestimating the Italian, who has earned a stay of execution at Stamford Bridge.

The former Juventus Coach has seen his side lose heavily to Bournemouth (0-3) and Watford (4-1), prompting the Chelsea board to hold an emergency meeting, which the Italian seems to have survived.

“You are making a big prediction, because at the moment nothing has happened,” Valverde said at a press conference ahead of Barca’s Copa del Rey tie with Valencia.

He seemed peeved at some leading questions asked by the journalists present:

“Do you want me to tell you what is going to happen in the future? Or about your prediction? There are no changes at this point in time.

“Chelsea’s head coach is the one who led them to last year’s Premier League title – one of many titles he has won throughout a great career.

“There is not too much to think about.”