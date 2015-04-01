Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde took a moment to speak on the eve of his team’s match against Alaves regarding incoming transfers and the upcoming Champions League clashes. The coach of the Catalan giants will be happy to welcome the incoming Dembélé from Borussia Dortmund to sure up the gaps left by the departure of Neymar to PSG. Valverde had a word on facing his former employers Olympiakos, as they have been matched up in the same group stage as Barcelona, Juventus, and Sporting.

ON TRANSFERS AND CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW - ''Dembélé? He is a fast, technical player and can play on both bands. The Champions League is coming soon, Juventus comes from the Cardiff final. The challenge with Olympiakos will be special for me.”