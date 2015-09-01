According to Sport the Coach claims that he wants the Spaniard “to feel wanted”, but that ultimately “everyone is in charge of their own life”.

Iniesta has been at the centre of quite the transfer controversy after it emerged that he had not signed a new deal with the Blaugrana.

New Coach Valverde, whose men face Juventus tonight, was clearly trying to cool everyone down:

"Everyone owns their own life. My intention is that Andres feels wanted, he finds himself happy here and giving his all. But not just with Andres, the rest too."

"We will see the plan I have with Iniesta as it goes, in terms of rest. I'm not forgetting the power Andres has, and the fact he can come in after a break. He has an age in which we have to you have to think about it, if he plays a lot of games in a row, but not just him, Busquets, Rakitic too. We will see what happens."