Barcelona may well go for broke and try to repeat the incredible comeback they managed against PSG.

Beaten 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Juventus, the Cules will hope to manage another miraculous turnaround, beating PSG 6-1 after losing 4-0 to them in Paris.

“We have nothing to lose, we could even play with eight strikers,” the Catalan’s Coach confirmed in a press conference.”

He was answering questions about using an attacking 3-4-3 formation, one that worked -- with some help from PSG -- last time round.

The former Roma gaffer wants the fans to believe, too.

“We were able to mount an incredible comeback in the Round of 16, so it’s fair for us to believe that we can do the same ahead of Juventus.

“The fans? We’ve given them caviar, it would be strange not to believe in a team rich in talent, one that has won everything”.

