Barcelona wants Angel Di Maria. The Paris Saint-Germain offensive winger has already played in Spain with the Real Madrid badge, and he is the first choice for the offensive department. Mundo Deportivo writes, the Catalan leadership has already contacted his football entourage. With Arda Turan likely to depart Barca this summer and Andre Gomes never living up to the expectations set forth last season, the Catalan club need a midfield boost.

The aging Iniesta only shows spurts of his true ability, and a fiery competitor like Di Maria would indeed help the sometimes stale Barcelona midfield. The question arises in positional ability, as the Argentine usually thrives in wide attacking roles--an area Barca already have Messi and Neymar. Depending on the incoming coach and how he sees the team evolve, the incoming PSG star would definitely help in terms of quality and depth. But it would remain to be seen how he might fit into the Barca starting eleven.