Barcelona set for Coutinho meeting next week
29 December at 18:10The long, and seemingly never ending, saga of Barcelona’s flirtations with Philippe Countinho may be coming to a close.
According to Sport, the Catalan club and the Liverpool ace’s representatives are set to meet on January 3rd in an effort to hammer out final details of an agreement between the two.
While it’s still expected a transfer will take place in the summer, having a hammered out an agreement in January will guarantee Liverpool the 140 million euros they requested for the Brazilian star.
According to the publication, everyone at Barcelona, from Ernesto Valverde, to Robert Fernandez, and Pep Segura have all given the ‘ok’ to the 140 million euro deal. The final decision now rests with Oscar Grau, director at Barcelona, who will provide the final report on the feasibility and economics of such a deal.
The move to Barcelona seems inevitable. Now, the only aspect that remains appears to be timing.
