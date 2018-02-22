Barca defender backs Enrique to take over at Chelsea
16 February at 22:40Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen believes the club's former coach Luis Enrique could be a big success in the Premier League.
Luis Enrique, on sabbatical after leaving Barca at the end of last season, has been linked with replacing the under-pressure Antonio Conte at Chelsea. The 47-year-old won three Copa del Rey titles and La Liga twice during his time in charge at Camp Nou, as well as leading Barcelona to the Champions League crown in 2014-15.
Vermaelen was a bit-part player at Barca under Luis Enrique but remains full of praise for his old boss. "I think it's similar to what you're seeing with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City," the centre-back told the Guardian.
"You bring a bit of the Spanish influence into English football and it might take time but it can work very well. "I had a very good relationship with Luis Enrique. The way he talks to players is very good. He knows how to make a player feel right.”
"If you asked me about the best managers I've worked with, I would always include him. Now I'm getting the chance to play more but I'm not going to say that because I was playing less with Luis Enrique he was a bad coach."
